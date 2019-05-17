UGI Corp (UGI) Director Frank S. Hermance Purchases 100,000 Shares

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Director Frank S. Hermance bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.14%. Research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. UGI’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UGI by 5,235.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,630,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,679 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of UGI by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,729,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,607 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of UGI by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,555,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,030,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of UGI by 739.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 680,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 599,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

