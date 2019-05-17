UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,361.50.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,170.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $808.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total transaction of $96,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 817 shares of company stock worth $974,730. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

