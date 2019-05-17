UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.31. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.