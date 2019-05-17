U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Trimmed by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,254 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,419,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,026,000 after acquiring an additional 399,480 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

