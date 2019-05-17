Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.17.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $38.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 774,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,400.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.