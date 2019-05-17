Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.17.
Shares of TPTX stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $38.00.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
