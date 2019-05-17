Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE TKC opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,784,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,576,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 712,143 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

