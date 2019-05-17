Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,370.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $22,502,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $175.17. 25,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

