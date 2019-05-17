Triumph Group (TGI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Triumph Group to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.77. Triumph Group has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $26.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $869.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $508,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,115,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Triumph Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 71,514 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Triumph Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 900,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Triumph Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 881,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.