Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.95) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

LON BBOX traded up GBX 1.69 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 149 ($1.95). 3,060,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In other news, insider Alastair Hughes purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($65,399.19).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

