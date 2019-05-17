Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $701,000 Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 314,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,012,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. 599,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,729. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

