Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 708,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,741,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 159,027 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.79. 11,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,709. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

