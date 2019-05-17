Traders Buy Large Volume of Pampa Energia Put Options (PAM)

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,200 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,248% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. TT International raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 1,751,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,727,000 after purchasing an additional 656,336 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,288,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after acquiring an additional 590,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 1,844.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 694,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 667,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 15,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

