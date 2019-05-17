Trade Desk (TTD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $198.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

TTD stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.63. 277,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,489. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.93. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $232.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 426,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $83,307,364.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,152 shares in the company, valued at $29,919,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Vobejda sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 650,732 shares of company stock worth $128,039,830. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $35,235,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $65,161,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.9% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 74,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.