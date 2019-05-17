Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,166 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index makes up 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,537,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,504,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,580,000 after buying an additional 634,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,570,000 after buying an additional 49,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,241,000 after buying an additional 129,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,181,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,986,000 after buying an additional 50,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $55.30. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 12-month low of $905.35 and a 12-month high of $1,088.00.

