Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) PT Lowered to C$82.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.85.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE:TD opened at C$74.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$65.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.36999967313307 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.