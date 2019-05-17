Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 72.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,086,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455,677 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 853.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,281.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,676. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

