Topps Tiles (TPT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of TPT stock opened at GBX 75.20 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96. Topps Tiles has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company has a market cap of $146.58 million and a PE ratio of 15.35.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

