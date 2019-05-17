Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $232,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IJT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,025. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $209.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
