Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $341,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of HACK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,679. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

