Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 237,587 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 237,587 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 1.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $119,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $360,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $18,909,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Shares of CP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,447. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $167.48 and a 52-week high of $228.79.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

