Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 266,811 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,811 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $38,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,658.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 311,744 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2,189.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 317,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $7,601,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $7,553,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 180,445 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMS traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $38.73. 4,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMS. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

