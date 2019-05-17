Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Director Deirdre Stanley Sells 16,979 Shares

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Deirdre Stanley sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.85, for a total value of C$1,423,628.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,384,184.76.

Deirdre Stanley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 27th, Deirdre Stanley sold 24,412 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.77, for a total value of C$1,752,100.41.

TSE:TRI opened at C$87.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of C$54.00 and a 12-month high of C$88.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92000011494856 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

