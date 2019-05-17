Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Position Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,965,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after acquiring an additional 825,641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,653,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 260,775 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of TPRE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 2,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

