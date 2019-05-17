The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) CRO Sells $79,324.85 in Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 12,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $79,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 353,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RUBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 773,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,390,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,485 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 555,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 383,622 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 362,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 362,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 306,623 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUBI. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

