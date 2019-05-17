The GEO Group (GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The GEO Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

GEO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,166. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 949,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The GEO Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

