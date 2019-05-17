Texas Instruments (TXN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.18.

TXN traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $108.94. 59,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,147. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $1,973,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 345,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,968,000 after purchasing an additional 807,808 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 44,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 43,251 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

