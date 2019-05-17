Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Stake Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251,651 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,197 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $68,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,445.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.49 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Shares of TCBI opened at $61.71 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $265.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $78,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $491,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $141,319.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

