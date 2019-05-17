TELUS Co. (TU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of TU stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $37.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.4191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

WARNING: “TELUS Co. (TU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/telus-co-tu-shares-bought-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.