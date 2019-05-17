Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

NYSE:LOW opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

