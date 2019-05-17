Telecom Italia (TI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.90

Shares of Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 238969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

TI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telecom Italia by 7,094.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telecom Italia by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Italia by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Italia Company Profile (NYSE:TI)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

