Telecom Italia (TI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.90

Shares of Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 238969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
TI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Telecom Italia Company Profile (NYSE:TI)
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.
