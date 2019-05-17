Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 127,028 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 572,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,012,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,712,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,524,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,073,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,535,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,746,283,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Citigroup set a $31.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 599,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,729. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.38 and a beta of 1.20.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $423,802.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

