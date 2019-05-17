TD Securities Increases Mainstreet Equity (MEQ) Price Target to C$59.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of Mainstreet Equity stock opened at C$53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of C$40.45 and a 1 year high of C$53.90. The company has a market cap of $497.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity will post 2.40000022005733 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

