Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.77.

TMHC opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $925.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $39,119.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,253,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,697,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 138,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,537,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,104,000 after acquiring an additional 197,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

