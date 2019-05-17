Targa Resources Partners LP (NGLS.PA) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Targa Resources Partners LP (NYSE:NGLS.PA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

NYSE NGLS.PA opened at $27.07 on Friday. Targa Resources Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

Targa Resources Partners LP is a provider of midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States with a presence in crude oil gathering and petroleum terminaling. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exporters; gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

