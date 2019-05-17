Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $16,842,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,922.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 750,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713,197 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,446,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 326,028 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 318,518 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $124.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.44 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $374,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $55,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,604 shares of company stock worth $449,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

