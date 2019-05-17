Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Holdings Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 20,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $16,842,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 523,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 182,556 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $124.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.44 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.80 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $374,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $55,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,604 shares of company stock worth $449,211. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

