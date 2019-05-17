Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock.

“. We reiterate our Overweight rating on TRHC shares and maintain our 12-month price target at $99. Rasa reported 1Q19 results, which appeared to be strong. We note that the company posted strong organic growth of 19%. Adjusted EBITDA was above our estimate and the company reaffirmed its 2019 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Our EPS estimates moved lower to reflect the higher interest expense given the 1Q19 convert. While the company has executed in the short term, we suspect that investors are more concerned about the number of acquisitions the company has completed in the last two years and its integration efforts.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. First Analysis upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.33 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $48.05 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,270 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $443,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,294. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,370,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 967,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,966,000 after acquiring an additional 130,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 576,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,512,000 after acquiring an additional 260,208 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.