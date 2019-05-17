SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Kimco Realty Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

KIM opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,770,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,850,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,484,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,956,000 after purchasing an additional 171,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,557,000 after purchasing an additional 469,553 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,731,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,887.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $101,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.