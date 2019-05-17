Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 51,598 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,598 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,713,000 after buying an additional 293,655 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 555,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,628,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,140,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,776,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,510,000 after buying an additional 539,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Realty Income by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. 20,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,819. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.95%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

