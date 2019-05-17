SUEZ/ADR (SZEVY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SUEZ/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SUEZ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded SUEZ/ADR from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SUEZ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZEVY opened at $6.99 on Monday. SUEZ/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

SUEZ/ADR Company Profile

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

