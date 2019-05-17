Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.28. 22,674 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

