Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Stock

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,279. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $51.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/stratos-wealth-advisors-llc-invests-284000-in-schwab-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-schz-stock.html.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.