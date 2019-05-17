StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

Separately, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. StoneCastle Financial has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1,745.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

