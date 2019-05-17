Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,279. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $51.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

