Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mosaic (MOS)

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 35,264 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,071% compared to the average volume of 1,112 call options.

In other news, Director Emery N. Koenig purchased 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,330.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,339 shares of company stock worth $414,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,330,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 541,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,829,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,470,000 after purchasing an additional 804,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Mosaic by 21.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,250,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,082,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

