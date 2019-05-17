STMicroelectronics (STM) PT Set at €14.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.17 ($21.13).

EPA:STM opened at €15.77 ($18.33) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

