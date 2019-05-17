Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Blue Bird (BLBD) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $18.49 on Monday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $493.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $211.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 145,978 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

