Stevens Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in LSC Communications Inc (LKSD)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,062 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in LSC Communications were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKSD. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 542,004 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 994.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 125,622 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSC Communications stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 6,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. LSC Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $200.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.39.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LSC Communications Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.15%. LSC Communications’s payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LSC Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

LSC Communications Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

