Steinberg Global Asset Management Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,656,024,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563,977 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,609,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,599 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,471,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,262 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Steinberg Global Asset Management Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/steinberg-global-asset-management-raises-stake-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.