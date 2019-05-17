Steem Achieves Market Cap of $110.28 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC and RuDEX. Steem has a market cap of $110.28 million and $2.35 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,260.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.40 or 0.04959974 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.02016647 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015565 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 334,713,349 coins and its circulating supply is 317,739,255 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, RuDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

